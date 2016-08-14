Luis Suarez wary of Sevilla despite first-leg win

Luis Suarez warned his Barcelona team-mates they have plenty of work to do in order to close out Supercopa de Espana victory over Sevilla.

Barcelona prevailed 2-0 despite losing Jeremy Mathieu and captain Andres Iniesta to respective hamstring and knee injuries during the first half of a bruising encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Suarez broke the deadlock with a typically clinical finish in the 54th minute before substitute Munir El Haddadi gave Luis Enrique's side a pleasing cushion ahead of Wednesday's return leg.

"The Super Cup is not won," Suarez told reporters. "We had to give everything.

"It seems we are doomed to play 95 minutes at the highest level, but we know how it is with this club.

"In the second half we did a great match against a new rival who presented many difficulties to Barcelona.

"This is much less than decided."

Suarez reserved praise for Arda Turan, who performed impressively as part of Barcelona's three-pronged attack in the absence of Neymar.

Arda suffered a dispiriting debut season after joining Barca from Atletico Madrid but the Turkey international caught the eye with a clever chested assist for the opening goal.

"Arda did not play in his usual position but he is a great player, with excellent quality, and he demonstrated this with the pass that gave me the first goal," Suarez said.

Having capitalised on Arda's eye-catching piece of play, Suarez enjoyed celebrating in front of the home supporters – many of whom were not afraid to make their feelings towards the Uruguayan known having taunted him regularly during the contest.

"We know what it is and it is not a problem," he added. "The protagonists are us and not them."