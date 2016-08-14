Trending

Luiz Adriano at the double as Milan beat Freiburg

Luiz Adriano scored both goals as AC Milan concluded their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win at Bundesliga newcomers Freiburg. 

The hosts, who won 2.Bundesliga last term, began brightly as Florian Niederlechner had a goal chalked off for offside before Caglar Soyuncu headed wide when unmarked at a corner.

But Milan broke the deadlock in the 39th minute as Keisuke Honda and Jack Bonaventura combined to pick apart the Freiburg defence and leave Luiz Adriano with a tap-in.

Juraj Kucka's header was disallowed due to Gabriel Paletta being in an offside position, but Vincenzo Montella's men were able to double their advantage before half-time when Luiz Adriano pounced on a dreadful backpass from Onur Bulut.

Freiburg continued to ask questions during the second period as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Vincenzo Grifo and Janik Haberer hit the crossbar.

Milan open their Serie A campaign with a trip to Torino in seven days' time, while Freiburg are away to Babelsberg in the DFB-Pokal next Saturday before opening up in the league at Hertha Berlin the following weekend.