Luiz Adriano not intent on leaving Milan - agent

Luiz Adriano's agent is not aware of any new offers for the AC Milan forward, but insists the player is happy in Italy.

The Brazilian was close to joining Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning in the last transfer window, but the deal collapsed at the last minute after he reportedly pulled the plug.

Reports have suggested other Chinese clubs are still interested in acquiring Luiz Adriano's services, but agent Gilmar Veloz says it is down to Milan to decide on the 28-year-old's future.

"I'm not aware of any new offers from China for Luiz Adriano," Veloz told Calciomercato. "These are questions that should be put to the Rossoneri.

"We had the offer from Jiangsu, but you know how that ended, and I can't speak about another offer.

"We don't intend to find another club. Luiz Adriano is tied to Milan on a long contract and he's happy.

"Any negations would be totally down to Milan, but I repeat: I know nothing."

The Chinese Super League transfer window closes on February 26, but only three clubs have a spot left on their roster for a foreign player following a spate of high-profile overseas signings.