Real Madrid sign Luka Jovic on six-year deal from Frankfurt

The conclusion of a saga that has been unfolding over the past season is that Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Luka Jovic – who has won plaudits all over Europe with his performances for the Bundesliga side/

Real Madrid have announced on their website that the Serbian has joined the club, subject to a medical.

They confirm that Jovic will be under contract for six seasons until summer 2025, although no fee has been announced.

Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

The 21-year-old will likely be part of a huge overhaul in Madrid this summer as they look to return to the very summit of Spanish and European football.

