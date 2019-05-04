Real Madrid win race for in-demand Bundesliga striker – report

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jovic, according to Spanish publication AS.

The Serbia international has enjoyed a superb season for the Bundesliga side, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances to help Eintracht battle for a top-four finish and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Jovic has been tracked by a host of European giants throughout the campaign, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

However, Madrid appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for one of the most in-demand attackers in Europe.

AS report that Jovic will move to the Santiago Bernabeu for £51m this summer, with the former Benfica man set to partner Karim Benzema in attack.

Madrid youth-teamer Pedro Riaz, 19, will move to Frankfurt as a makeweight in the deal.

Zinedine Zidane’s men face Villarreal on Sunday as they attempt to bounce back from last weekend’s shock defeat by Rayo Vallecano.

READ MORE

Why Maurizio Sarri could become Chelsea's most successful failure

How English football's concussion rules have long been out of date – and dangerous