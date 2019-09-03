Luka Modric’s poor season secured his Real Madrid future
AC Milan failed in their efforts to sign Luka Modric this summer because the Croatian didn’t want to leave after a bad season at Real Madrid.
That is the opinion of Milan chief football officer Zvonimir Boban, who conceded that the Ballon d’Or winner was a difficult target for the Serie A side.
"Luka is a great Milanese player," former Croatian international Boban told Sky Sport Italia.
"He's a great player but it's difficult to sign him. He didn't want to leave Madrid after a bad season."
