Lukaku could play for Barcelona - Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku has the potential to play for Barcelona.

The Belgium international has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League in recent seasons and has frequently been linked with a move to a bigger club.

Koeman has likened Lukaku to former Barca forward Patrick Kluivert and feels he could enjoy a prestigious career like the Netherlands icon.

"Lukaku has the potential to become an amazing striker. He is still only 23 years old and is only getting better," Koeman told HLN.

"I think his finishing is very good. He keeps his calm and is one of the best I have ever seen - both as a player and as a coach - when it comes to making that final decision in front of goal. His attacking movement is great. I think he can still contribute more defensively.

"I think he can emulate Patrick Kluivert, who also rose to prominence at a young age and enjoyed a fantastic career. He eventually played for Barcelona and I can see Lukaku doing the same.

"Everton should normally not be the end for him. Romelu will not have made the most of his career if he plays for Everton for the remainder of his career. He has the potential to play for a bigger club than Everton.

"But nobody knows what will happen after this season. We have a good relationship."

Lukaku has a contract with Everton until June 2019.