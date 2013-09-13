Lukaku hoping Everton beat Chelsea

Lukaku sealed a deadline-day season-long loan move to Everton, having made three substitute appearances for the London club so far this term.

The last of his outings saw the Belgium international miss a crucial penalty in the UEFA Super Cup shootout against Bayern Munich, which handed the trophy to the Germans.

Lukaku will watch the game from the stands on Saturday as he is ineligible to play, but he has no qualms over backing his new team-mates against the club that pay his wages.

He told Everton's official website: "Yes, (I am hoping for an Everton win). I have to be honest.



"Sometimes in life you have to make choices and I believe I've made the right one by coming here."

Lukaku revealed he was happy to leave Stamford Bridge, despite getting on the pitch in a few games, in order to secure regular action and also hailed Everton winger Kevin Mirallas as a vital player in his move to Merseyside.

He recalled: "I had a call about 7 or 8pm from my agent saying there’s a possibility that I could leave and I said 'yeah, okay, that’s fine', because at some point I need to play and play as much as possible.

"I made the right decision and I spoke with Mirallas as I was in the same room with him for the whole evening and he explained about how things were going.



“For me, it was also a great opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England, who have done well in domestic cups, qualified for Europe a lot of times and always challenge at the top of the league.

"It’s a good opportunity to come here and help the players to reach the same standards and for me to set higher standards than I did last year.”