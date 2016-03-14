Lukaku not distracted by transfer talk

Romelu Lukaku insists he is not being distracted by speculation over his future, despite Everton manager Roberto Martinez's fears he could be powerless to stop the Belgium striker leaving Goodison Park.

Lukaku lit up Saturday's FA Cup tie against former club Chelsea with a wondrous solo goal 13 minutes from time, before sealing a 2-0 win just five minutes later.

Martinez said in the aftermath of that game that Everton's new investment from Farhad Moshiri was no guarantee he would be able to repel interest in the likes of Lukaku, Ross Barkley and John Stones – a target of repeated bids from Chelsea.

However, Everton's record signing Lukaku is only focused on the job at hand.

"I don't think about it," he said of reported interest from elsewhere.

"I just think about Arsenal next week. I just want to win against them and then I go to the national team and play a big game against Portugal.

"I am happy to be having a good season and I just want to improve and do even better next year."

After struggling for consistency in his first full-time season on Merseyside last term, scoring just 10 top-flight goals in 36 appearances, Lukaku has found the net 25 times in this campaign, as well as breaking Everton's single-season scoring record in the Premier League.

"As a player, individually, I am doing my best," he added. "I have grown as a player, as a man, and as an individual. Technically I became stronger, faster, better and my performances are better.

"It is not like I play three games great and six games bad, I have always been good this year and this is something I wanted.

"If you look at all the big players in the league they do it from day one to the 38th game of the season and that is what I want to do.

"With every goal I score this year there is something happening. I just want the team to win. Whoever scores, whoever delivers, we are all happy. I want to be there for my team. Even if we lose I want to be the one who pulls the strings."