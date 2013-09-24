Lukaku reveals Premier League obsession

The 20-year-old Belgium international - who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea - came off the bench to score the winner in Everton's 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham on Saturday.

It was a terrific way for Lukaku to make his Everton debut, as the forward, who scored 17 Premier League goals on loan for West Ham last season, helped keep the club's unbeaten league record alive.

Lukaku, who has previously told of how he speaks six different languages, says he intently watches every Premier League match and studies the movements of other players in a bid to better himself.

He told Metro: "It's true that I watch every single game in the league - 90 minutes.

"I take my time to study and to learn other strikers' movements and to learn about other defenders. I take my time.

"Really I want to be one of the best in this league so you can only learn from the best by watching the best.

"After training I go home and record every game. I have a satellite and I just watch the games."

Lukaku says he wants to be one of the best players the world has ever seen, and that his loan spell is all about taking his game to the next level.

"My aim is to go down as one of the greatest," he added.

"That’s why I'm at Everton. I'm here to help the team, the team is here to help me.

"Everton were that step I needed. As a team they are always close to the top four and get to cup finals. That was really interesting for me."