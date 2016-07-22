Lukaku undergoes Lazio medical

Belgium full-back Jordan Lukaku has arrived at Lazio for a medical ahead of his move from Oostende.

The left-back, who is the younger brother of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, was a part of the Belgium side that lost in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals to Wales.

Lukaku jetted into Rome on Thursday and told reporters he had consulted international team-mate Radja Nainggolan, who plays for Roma, about life in the Italian capital.

And the Serie A club confirmed via Twitter that the 21-year-old is undergoing the compulsory medical checks with reports suggesting Lazio have agreed a €5million fee with Oostende.

It has been a tumultuous close-season for Lazio so far with Marcelo Bielsa pulling out of a deal to take over as head coach two days after an agreement was announced, while reports suggested that only 11 season tickets were sold on the first day of sales.