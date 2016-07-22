Lukaku undergoes Lazio medical
Jordan Lukaku is seemingly a step closer to joining Serie A side Lazio after the club confirmed he is undergoing a medical in Rome.
Belgium full-back Jordan Lukaku has arrived at Lazio for a medical ahead of his move from Oostende.
The left-back, who is the younger brother of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, was a part of the Belgium side that lost in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals to Wales.
Lukaku jetted into Rome on Thursday and told reporters he had consulted international team-mate Radja Nainggolan, who plays for Roma, about life in the Italian capital.
And the Serie A club confirmed via Twitter that the 21-year-old is undergoing the compulsory medical checks with reports suggesting Lazio have agreed a €5million fee with Oostende.
Questa mattina in per le visite mediche July 22, 2016
It has been a tumultuous close-season for Lazio so far with Marcelo Bielsa pulling out of a deal to take over as head coach two days after an agreement was announced, while reports suggested that only 11 season tickets were sold on the first day of sales.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.