Lukasz Fabianski injury blow for West Ham
West Ham are without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski against Crystal Palace.
Fabianski is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining an injury while taking a free-kick against Bournemouth last weekend.
Midfielder Jack Wilshere is back to full fitness, although he recently missed a day of training with a slight muscle twinge, while defender Winston Reid remains on the long-term injury list.
Crystal Palace will be without midfielder Luka Milivojevic, who serves a one-match ban following a fifth caution in last weekend’s win over Norwich.
Victor Camarasa could come into contention for a midfield berth, but defender Mamadou Sakho remains unavailable as he recovers from a muscular strain.
Forward Connor Wickham has returned to training following an ankle problem.
West Ham provisional squad: Roberto, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Yarmolenko, Noble, Fornals, Anderson, Wilshere, Lanzini, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Ajeti, Snodgrass.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Cahill, Kelly, McCarthy, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Meyer, Townsend, Camarasa, Benteke, Wickham.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.