Lukoki leaves Ajax to sign three-year Zwolle deal

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Ajax's famous youth academy and made his first-team debut against Feyenoord in January 2011.

However, the pacy winger has failed to establish himself as a regular at the Amsterdam Arena and spent last season on loan at Cambuur.

Lukoki - whose deal with the Dutch champions was due to expire in June 2015 - has now penned a contract with Zwolle until 2017.

"I am happy that we have succeeded with the contract," Zwolle technical director Gerard Nijkamp told the club's official website.

"[Lukoki] constant threat with his speed and individual action, he has the potential to create [chances] from nothing."

Lukoki made 24 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax, scoring five goals.