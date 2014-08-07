Lukoki leaves Ajax to sign three-year Zwolle deal
PEC Zwolle have completed the signing of Ajax winger Jody Lukoki on a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Ajax's famous youth academy and made his first-team debut against Feyenoord in January 2011.
However, the pacy winger has failed to establish himself as a regular at the Amsterdam Arena and spent last season on loan at Cambuur.
Lukoki - whose deal with the Dutch champions was due to expire in June 2015 - has now penned a contract with Zwolle until 2017.
"I am happy that we have succeeded with the contract," Zwolle technical director Gerard Nijkamp told the club's official website.
"[Lukoki] constant threat with his speed and individual action, he has the potential to create [chances] from nothing."
Lukoki made 24 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax, scoring five goals.
