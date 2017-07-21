Luring Bonucci from Juventus an important sign - Abate

Ignazio Abate believes it is an "important sign" that AC Milan managed to snare Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

Bonucci's shock €42million from Juve to San Siro was made official on Thursday, with the Italy centre-back unveiled by Milan on Friday.

And speaking ahead of Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich, full-back Abate said of Bonucci: "He's a great player, the fact we've taken him from a team like Juventus is definitely an important sign.

"I’m sure he'll give us a big hand, both with his personality and his qualities."

In addition to Bonucci, Milan have signed striker Andre Silva and midfielder Lucas Biglia among a host of other acquisitions as they plot a return to the Champions League.

Andrea Belotti, Nikola Kalinic and Renato Sanches are some of the latest names to be linked with the club.

Coach Vincenzo Montella said: "We're a team under construction, but not yet complete.

"I talk about this every day with the club. They've already had a fantastic transfer campaign.

"We have to aim for the Champions League places. It will be long work, but we have to run quickly toward creating a team with the principles of play I have in my head."