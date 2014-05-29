Lustig in talks over extending Celtic deal

The Swede arrived at Parkhead from Rosenberg in January 2012, and made 16 Scottish Premiership appearances in 2013-14 as the club claimed their third consecutive title.

The defender revealed to the Daily Record that he was in talks with the club about extending his deal, and also took time to pay tribute to Neil Lennon after the manager opted to leave the Glasgow club last week.

"I have a year left on my contract, and we are discussing an extension," he said.

"We will see if we reach agreement or what happens but there is no stress. I expect to be playing for Celtic next season.

"We enjoyed good times with Neil Lennon and he has done an awful lot for us.

"We have achieved great success in the two and a half years I have been there.

"It was disappointing he left but that is football. He had been at the club four years, and that is a long time for a manager."