Luton to rename ground in charity stunt

Kenilworth Road will be rebranded for one game when the promotion rivals clash on Tuesday.

"We are extremely proud to be the first club to partner with a charity such as Prostate Cancer UK by renaming our stadium, albeit temporarily," Luton's chief executive Gary Sweet told the club's official website.

"Given the statistics, there's every chance that by helping to increase the awareness of this disease and the charity, that someone's son, father or grandfather could be helped by spotting the signs early and seeking help.

"This is a first for Luton Town and a first in football and we are delighted to be teaming up with a charity which has supported the game, in particular supporters and players past and present, so well."

Luton have slipped to sixth after losing six of their last seven matches, while Wycombe - who are six unbeaten - sit third.