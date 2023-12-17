Luton Town share Tom Lockyer update, calling for privacy and respect

Luton Town have released a short statement about captain Tom Lockyer, confirming that he remains in hospital and is awaiting the results of tests and scans.

The statement also called for privacy for Lockyer and his family.

It reads: "While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday [Saturday], we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

"Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined. We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

"We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday's Premier League game away to Bournemouth. He was responsive as he was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain [Tom Lockyer] suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher," Luton said on Saturday.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside."

