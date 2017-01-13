Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority

Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio is making the transfer of Memphis Depay from Manchester United "a priority".

The winger has found himself out of favour under Jose Mourinho, starting just one game this season, a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town in the EFL Cup in September.

However, the Premier League giants will not allow the Dutchman to leave on the cheap, and have reportedly already rejected a £13million offer from Lyon.

"Memphis Depay is a player who I have made a priority. The intention is that we capture him as soon as possible," Genesio said.

'I'm a fan. He is a complete, powerful and fascinating player."

Lyon may have to compete with a number of sides for the 22-year-old's signature, with Everton and Roma also rumoured to be interested.