Lyon keeper Vercoutre discovers continuity

Olympique Lyon's Remy Vercoutre, who has been promoted to number one goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris left for English side Tottenham Hotspur, will start a second consecutive Ligue 1 game for the first time since October 2008 when the seven-time champions host Ajaccio on Sunday.

"I do not know anything about continuity," the 32-year old, Lyon's reserve keeper since 2002, told reporters this week. It is different."

Romania striker Adrian Mutu has been improving physically and could make his Ajaccio debut at Lyon.

"He is not in top form but he is sharpening up," coach Alex Dupont told a news conference on Friday. "He will probably be in the squad... but he will not play 90 minutes. We will take our time."

Ajaccio are 12th on five points after four games while their unbeaten hosts are second on 10, two behind Olympique Marseille.

Marseille coach Elie Baup hopes the international break has not stopped the momentum which led his side to top the Ligue 1 table with a perfect record of 12 points from four games.

"When you are enjoying a good series of results, you do not want to stop playing," Baup told reporters.

"After such a break... you have to find the will to go get more victories together," he added.

Marseille travel to 15th-placed Nancy on Sunday aiming to win their first five games in a season for the first time.

Lille will be without suspended Ivorian forward Salomon Kalou when they visit promoted side Troyes on Saturday.

France right-back Mathieu Debuchy has recovered from a heel injury and could play his first game of the season.

"He is not 100 percent fit yet but he is available," coach Rudi Garcia told reporters on Thursday.

Lille are 11th on five points while Troyes, who have yet to win in the top flight this season, lie 19th on one.