Lyon seal deal for Rose from Valenciennes

The Ligue 1 side agreed a deal to take the talented young defender to the Stade de Gerland last week.

And the 22-year-old has now put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at Lyon until 2018.

Rose missed the majority of last season due to a knee ligament injury, and his absence was evident as Valenciennes shipped 65 goals on their way to relegation from the French top flight.

The France Under-21 international is Lyon's first signing of the close-season as new coach Hubert Fournier looks to build a squad capable of improving on last season's fifth-place finish.

In his time at Valenciennes Rose made 24 appearances, scoring one goal.