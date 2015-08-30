Lyon swoop for Malaga midfielder Darder

Lyon have confirmed the arrival of Malaga midfielder Sergi Darder on a five-year contract after agreeing a €12million deal with the Liga club.

Darder put pen to paper on a contract at Stade Gerland until 2020 on Sunday after impressing since breaking into the Malaga first team two seasons ago.

The 21-year-old – who made 67 appearances for Malaga - had been widely linked with a move during the transfer window, but Lyon looked to be out of the running after talks broke down earlier this month.

Everton, Porto and Inter were all reported to be interested in the youngster – who has three caps for Spain at Under-21 level – but it is Lyon who have secured his signature.

Darder is Lyon's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrival of Mathieu Valbuena, Jeremy Morel, Claudio Beauvue, Rafael Da Silva and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.