Lyon trio sign on for 2020 vision

Nabil Fekir, Anthony Lopes and Corentin Tolisso have all agreed extensions at Lyon that will keep them under contract until 2020.

The trio all came through the club's youth system and played key roles as Lyon finished second in Ligue 1 last term.

Midfielder Tolisso and forward Fekir have both agreed one-year extensions - the latter having been linked with Premier League side Arsenal and French champions Paris Saint-Germain - while goalkeeper Lopes has signed a four-year deal.

Fekir - whose form last term earned him a call-up to the France squad in March - told reporters: "I want to thank the president and my agent who have made every effort so that I renew.

"Everyone is happy. I'll be able to develop more calmly, it was an easy decision. This is the club of my heart."

Alongside the 21-year-old, Lopes, 24, and Tolisso, 20, will again form part of Hubert Fournier's squad this coming season as they seek to challenge PSG's domestic dominance.

Star striker Alexandre Lacazette is another to be heavily linked with a move away, but president Jean-Michel Aulas is eager to strengthen Fournier's squad.

Aulas said: "I will meet Alexandre Lacazette, Sam Umtiti and Jordan Ferri on their return. This is to ensure we can confirm the team as it was last year, plus new recruits."