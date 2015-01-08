Maboulou omitted from Congo AFCON squad

The Bastia defender was a surprise inclusion in Claude Le Roy's provisional 26-man party for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

However, Maboulou is said to have failed to show for a pre-tournament camp in Senegal and has been omitted from the squad.

Midfielders Scott Bitsindou and Jordan Massengo also miss out as Congo look to impress in a tournament they won back in 1972.

Congo last competed in the AFCON finals in 2000, when they finished bottom of Group D without scoring a goal.

Le Roy's men face Equatorial Guinea in the opening game of the competition in Bata a week on Saturday.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Le Pontet), Chansel Massa (AC Leopards), Pavhel Ndzila (Etoile du Congo).

Defenders: Marvin Baudry (Amiens), Dimitri Bissiki (AC Leopards), Arnold Bouka Moutou (Angers), Atoni Mavoungou (CNFF), Boris Moubio (AC Leopards), Francis Nganga (Charleroi), Igor Nganga (FC Aarau)

Midfielders: Sagesse Babele (AC Leopards), Hardy Binguila (Diables Noirs), Cesaire Gandze (AC Leopards), Chris Malonga (Lausanne), Delvin Ndinga (Olympiacos), Prince Oniangue (Reims)

Forwards: Thievy Bifouma (Almeria), Fode Dore (Cluj), Ladislas Douniama (Guingamp), Sylvere Ganvoula (Raja Casablanca), Franci Litsingi (Teplice), Dominique Malonga (Hibernian), Fabrice Ondama (Wydad Casablanca).