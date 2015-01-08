Maboulou omitted from Congo AFCON squad
Christopher Maboulou has been left out of Congo's Africa Cup of Nations squad for reportedly failing to turn up to a training camp.
The Bastia defender was a surprise inclusion in Claude Le Roy's provisional 26-man party for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.
However, Maboulou is said to have failed to show for a pre-tournament camp in Senegal and has been omitted from the squad.
Midfielders Scott Bitsindou and Jordan Massengo also miss out as Congo look to impress in a tournament they won back in 1972.
Congo last competed in the AFCON finals in 2000, when they finished bottom of Group D without scoring a goal.
Le Roy's men face Equatorial Guinea in the opening game of the competition in Bata a week on Saturday.
Squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Le Pontet), Chansel Massa (AC Leopards), Pavhel Ndzila (Etoile du Congo).
Defenders: Marvin Baudry (Amiens), Dimitri Bissiki (AC Leopards), Arnold Bouka Moutou (Angers), Atoni Mavoungou (CNFF), Boris Moubio (AC Leopards), Francis Nganga (Charleroi), Igor Nganga (FC Aarau)
Midfielders: Sagesse Babele (AC Leopards), Hardy Binguila (Diables Noirs), Cesaire Gandze (AC Leopards), Chris Malonga (Lausanne), Delvin Ndinga (Olympiacos), Prince Oniangue (Reims)
Forwards: Thievy Bifouma (Almeria), Fode Dore (Cluj), Ladislas Douniama (Guingamp), Sylvere Ganvoula (Raja Casablanca), Franci Litsingi (Teplice), Dominique Malonga (Hibernian), Fabrice Ondama (Wydad Casablanca).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.