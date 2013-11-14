Macdonald warns misfiring Cisse

Cisse was a revelation early in his Newcastle career following his move from Bundesliga club Freiburg, but has struggled this season, failing to score in any of his 10 Premier League appearances.

Loic Remy - who is on loan from QPR - has taken the mantle as Pardew's first choice striker and Macdonald, who scored 138 goals in 257 appearances for Newcastle, has urged Senegal international Cisse to learn from the in-form France frontman's ability to time his runs.

"Remy's doing exceedingly well, he's very quick and he gets his timing right," Macdonald told Sports Direct News.

"I just wish Papiss Cisse would take notice of what Loic Remy does because Cisse doesn't understand the offside rule and how to work it as a forward.

"Until he does he's not going to be worth anything to Newcastle United at all because other sides have seen his weakness and now play on it.

"Either he's got to come 10 or 15 or even 20 yards on-side or the opposition will keep playing him into an offside trap. But with regards to Remy, he's doing ever so well."