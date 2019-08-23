Mackie suspended as Hibernian take on St Johnstone
Sean Mackie is suspended for Hibernian’s Ladbrokes Premiership contest with St Johnstone.
Darren McGregor drops out with an abdominal injury to join fellow centre-back Tom James (ankle) on the sidelines while Ryan Porteous is working his way back from a knee lay-off.
Midfielder Stevie Mallan returns from suspension while winger Martin Boyle (knee) remains out. Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg signed on Friday.
St Johnstone have a fully-fit squad other than midfielders David Wotherspoon and Drey Wright.
Wotherspoon could be back for the following weekend after a knee injury.
Wright has been back training for two weeks following a serious knee problem and is set to return after the international break.
Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Maxwell, Gray, Stevenson, Whittaker, Jackson, Hanlon, Porteous, Hallberg, Vela, Slivka, Newell, Murray, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi.
Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Foster, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Anderson, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, McClean, Craig, O’Halloran, Kane, McMillan, Hendry, Kennedy, Parish.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.