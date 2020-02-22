MacLean winner enough to keep Raith top

Raith Rovers remain top of the Ladbrokes League One table after a 1-0 win over Clyde at Stark’s Park.

Steven MacLean scored the 78th-minute winner for Rovers, who are now unbeaten in seven league games.

Declan McManus bagged the only goal and was sent off as second-placed Falkirk remained a point behind the leaders after a 1-0 victory over Montrose.

The Bairns forward, on loan from Ross County, converted a 40th-minute penalty which took his tally for the season to 21 goals.

McManus was then shown a red card for handling the ball on the line with 20 minutes left, but Robbie Mutch saved the resulting penalty from Russell McLean.

Stranraer remain bottom, and without a league win since November 2, after falling to a 4-2 defeat at East Fife.

Anton Dowds, Scott Agnew, Daniel Denholm and Ryan Wallace put the Fifers 4-0 up before the hour mark.

Scott Robertson and Joao Pereira Vitoria scored quickfire goals to reduce the deficit late on but Stranraer are still seven points adrift of Forfar, whose game at Dumbarton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Andy Ryan netted a penalty and Craig Thomson added a second as Airdrieonians won 2-0 at Peterhead.