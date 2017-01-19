Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
The great Diego Maradona is set to be in attendance to support Napoli in the Champions League in Madrid.
Diego Maradona visited Napoli training on Wednesday and promised to be in Madrid for the Serie A club's Champions League trip.
Maurizio Sarri's men are third in the league table and head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Maradona, a club great who won two league titles with Napoli, plans to be in attendance.
"I deeply respect that Sarri is doing a very good job," he said.
"I wanted to see him up close and talk to him and tell him that I will be in Madrid to cheer on Naples."
Napoli are only four points off top spot in the Serie A but have a huge trip to San Siro to take on AC Milan on Saturday.
