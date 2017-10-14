Madrid break Barcelona away record with late Ronaldo goal

A late Cristiano Ronaldo goal secured a 2-1 win at Getafe for Real Madrid, and also saw them break a record set by Barcelona.

Ronaldo's 85th-minute strike saw Madrid claim their 13th successive away La Liga win, surpassing the mark of 12 set by Pep Guardiola's Barca side from May 2010 to January 2011.

The goal was Ronaldo's first of the league campaign, the Portuguese having drawn a blank in his three previous La Liga appearances.

In contrast to his reputation as one of the world's most ruthless forwards, Ronaldo needed 28 shots to break his duck, with just seven of those efforts hitting the target.

13 - Real Madrid have won their last 13 La Liga games away from home and are the 1st side ever to win 13 consecutive on the road. Historic. October 14, 2017