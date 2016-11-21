Madrid perfect in Portugal, N'Zonzi the pass master - Champions League in Opta numbers

Real Madrid will hope to continue their impressive goalscoring run against Portuguese opponents away to Sporting CP on Tuesday as they look to secure Champions League progression.

In their last 20 meetings with Primeira Liga sides, Madrid have never failed to find the back of the net, encouraging news ahead of a trip to Lisbon in Group F – where a point would confirm a last-16 berth for Zinedine Zidane's holders.

Borussia Dortmund's clash with Legia Warsaw also promises goals if the teams' form so far in this season's competition is anything to go by, with the latter hoping to avoid breaking an unwanted record.

In Moscow, meanwhile, CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev continues his long wait for a clean sheet against Bayer Leverkusen.

With the help of Opta, we bring you the best stats for Tuesday's Champions League group stage fixtures.

Sporting CP v Real Madrid

20 - Real Madrid have never failed to score against Portuguese opposition across 20 matches in all competitions.

7 - Madrid have already conceded more goals in the Champions League after four matches this season than the whole of their victorious 2015-16 campaign (six in 13 games).

Borussia Dortmund v Legia Warsaw

24 - Legia Warsaw have conceded more goals than any other team in this season's tournament (16). The record over a Champions League group stage belongs to BATE Borisov, who conceded 24 goals in 2014-15.

2 of 26 - Only two of Borussia Dortmund's last 26 Champions League games has ended in a draw (W15 L9).

Sevilla v Juventus

233 - Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi has completed more passes in the opposition half than any other player in the Champions League this season (233).

100 - Gianluigi Buffon became the fifth goalkeeper to reach the landmark of 100 Champions League appearances in the last round. He's still 60 games short of Iker Casillas' record though (160).

Leicester City v Club Brugge

2012-13 - Leicester City could also become the first team since Malaga in 2012/13 to win the group in their first ever Champions League appearance.

3 - Club Brugge have also scored only three goals in their last 10 Champions League away games.

CSKA Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen

37 - CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last 37 Champions League games, the longest ever run without a shut out for a goalkeeper in the competition.

6 - Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last six Champions League games (five draws followed by a win), their longest run without a defeat in the competition.

Monaco v Tottenham

2 - Monaco have lost only two of their last 19 Champions League games at home (W13 D4). Their last home defeat in the group stages dates back to September 2000 against Rangers (0-1).

2 - Tottenham have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last eight Champions League games. In this season's group stages, only two of Tottenham's 52 shots have found the back of the net.

Copenhagen v Porto

5 - Copenhagen have already scored more goals this season (five) than they did in their last Champions League group stage appearance (four in 2013/14). Their five goals have all been scored after half-time.

2 - Porto striker Andre Silva has only had two shots on target in 360 minutes in this season's Champions League but both of them have found the back of the net.

Dinamo Zagreb v Lyon

6 - Dinamo Zagreb have failed to score in their last six Champions League games – the record in the competition belongs to Deportivo La Coruna (eight). They are the only team yet to find the net in this season's tournament – registering only three shots on target.

3/3 - Lyon have won all three of their previous encounters with Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 12 goals and conceding only one.