Madrid president Perez joins tributes to Barca great Cruyff

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described Johan Cruyff's death as a "sad day for football" and offered his condolences to the Dutch legend's family and Barcelona.

Cruyff passed away in Barcelona on Thursday aged 68 following a battle with lung cancer and there has been an outpouring of tributes from the world of football.

As a player, Netherlands great Cruyff won three consecutive European Cups with Ajax before going on to star as a player and coach at Barca.

During his playing days, Cruyff won La Liga and the Copa del Rey at Camp Nou before later leading the club to four consecutive league titles in the 1990s, as well as the European Cup in 1992.

And Perez, president of Barca's great rivals Madrid, has joined the tributes to the footballing icon.

"A footballing legend, an icon of the sport, has passed away," Perez said via a statement on Madrid's official website.

"I would like to express my deep sorrow following the death of Johan Cruyff and offer, on behalf of Real Madrid, and all Real Madrid supporters, our condolences and sympathy to Barcelona and above all to his wife and children.

"He was an extraordinary player who defined an era, and therefore today is a very sad day for the footballing world."