Madrid will approach Wolfsburg tie like a final - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will approach their Champions League last-eight meeting with Wolfsburg as if it is a final.

Madrid travel to Germany for the first leg of Wednesday's quarter-final billed as heavy favourites on the back of Saturday's 2-1 Clasico victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Zidane said he expects the Bundesliga side, who are eighth in their domestic league, to give Madrid a stern examination despite the indifferent season Dieter Hecking's side have experienced.

"It will be a tough match but we are well prepared," Zidane said. "We will approach it like a final, we cannot relax: the win against Barcelona is already forgotten.

"We are in good shape and the team are focused – that is the most important thing for me.

"Wolfsburg have fought hard to be here and deserve to be here. They may have had problems in the Bundesliga, but this is a completely different competition.

"We are not untouchable and Wolfsburg are able to hurt us. They have a fast attack, so we have to be alert."

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo - the feted BBC attack - are again expected to lead the line for Madrid and Zidane hailed his potent strikeforce in his pre-match press conference.

"Cristiano, Benzema and Bale - what they have to do before they defend is to attack," Zidane said.

"When you want to win a tough game like last Saturday or tomorrow they must also have defensive work, but the important thing is to attack."

Madrid are in the quarter-finals for the sixth year in a row, while Wolfsburg have never been this far in the Champions League, but Zidane stressed how hard he expects the clash to be for his side.

"More than anything, I want my players to concentrate on their own strengths," Zidane said.

"It gets more and more difficult, round by round, but if we work as a team we can win trophies."