Maela doubtful while Zungu earns starting berth for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana defender Innocent Maela is expected to be ruled out for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

Maela played the full 90 minutes on Friday evening as South Africa defeated Sao Tome 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium through a penalty from Percy Tau and a later goal from substitute Bongani Zungu.

The national team will now take on the same opponents in the return leg of their Group C encounter on Monday, in the hope of closing the gap on leaders Ghana who currently lead Bafana by three points.

The South African Football Association has stated on its website:

'Of the travelling team, only Innocent Maela sat out training on Sunday, 15 November 2020 suffering from a slight knock he received in the Durban match on Friday and is likely to sit out on this encounter.'

Safa have also revealed that Lyle Lakay could take the injured Maela's place at left back, while confirming that Zungu has earned a starting berth in the squad following his impressive performance in the first game against Sao Tome.

'Lyle Lakay is expected to be drafted in his place while Zungu, who had a blinder of a game soon after coming on during Friday’s match, is set to earn a starting berth.'