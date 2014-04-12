Magath praise for 'best man' Stockdale

The Englishman has been preferred to Maarten Stekelenburg in the Fulham starting XI since the club's 3-1 defeat at Cardiff City in March, and produced pair of magnificent saves as Magath's men climbed to within two points of Premier League safety.

Hugo Rodallega scored the only goal in the 40th minute of the encounter at Craven Cottage, but it was the Stockdale's display that caught the eye of Magath.

"There is nothing without risk and it was a risk because Maarten is a very good goalkeeper," he said. "I took him out because Stockdale is more exciting.

"He is a goalkeeper who talks more with his team-mates, so it works better together.

"Today he was the best man and he saved us the win.

"The whole 90 minutes we were very lucky because Norwich were the better team and they played very well.

"We were not so good today, but you see there was a lot of pressure on the players so we were not so good as last week (2-1 win at Aston Villa).

"But at the moment, three points is the only thing that counts."

Reflecting on his experience on the touchline, Magath added: "Today I'm kaput. It was a very dramatic 90 minutes."