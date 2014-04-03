Magath reiterates Fulham commitment

The Craven Cottage outfit appear doomed for the drop as they sit bottom of the table with just six games remaining, some five points adrift of safety.

Magath is the club's third boss of the season - following the departures of Martin Jol and Rene Meulensteen - but the German has failed to turn their fortunes around since taking the post in February, overseeing only one win in six top-flight matches.

The former Bayern Munich manager signed a one-and-half-year contract with Fulham just two months ago, but reports this week have suggested that the 60-year-old will be sacked should he fail to lead them to Premier League survival.

However, speaking ahead of Fulham's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, Magath insisted he is going nowhere.

"On Wednesday, I had a telephone call with the owner and everything is fine," he said.

"He knows the situation and he knows how things work so I have no doubt about my contract, so I don't worry about it.

"It's normal at clubs if things don't go well to have people making politics who call journalists and tell them they know what is going on, but I don't care.

"I told you, I'm here to build up a team. That was clear from the beginning. I like to develop teams, I like to develop players and therefore I am here and I will be here next season to do that at Fulham."