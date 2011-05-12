Magath willing to swap Bentley for vans

Magath, who took over less than two months ago and will receive the 250,000 euro car as a bonus if his team survives the drop, said he would trade the car for six vans that will be used by local charities.

"This Bentley is a fantastic car, a dream to drive. But I want to make it clear that everyone must give all they have to stay up," he told the club website pictured next to the black vehicle. "And if something good comes out of that then even better."

Wolfsburg, in 15th place, will be saved with a win against Hoffenheim and even a draw could be enough for them to stay up if 16th-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, also on 35 points, fail to beat Hamburg.