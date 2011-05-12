Magath willing to swap Bentley for vans
By app
BERLIN - VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath will swap his luxury Bentley convertible car for vans that will be given to charities if his team avoids relegation from the Bundesliga on Saturday, he said on Thursday.
Magath, who took over less than two months ago and will receive the 250,000 euro car as a bonus if his team survives the drop, said he would trade the car for six vans that will be used by local charities.
"This Bentley is a fantastic car, a dream to drive. But I want to make it clear that everyone must give all they have to stay up," he told the club website pictured next to the black vehicle. "And if something good comes out of that then even better."
Wolfsburg, in 15th place, will be saved with a win against Hoffenheim and even a draw could be enough for them to stay up if 16th-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, also on 35 points, fail to beat Hamburg.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.