Magical Messi wary of Bayern backlash

Lionel Messi revelled in his match-winning performance against Bayern Munich, but warned Barcelona not to let their guard down in Germany.

The Argentina captain once again stole the show on his 100th European appearance as his double set Barca on their way to a 3-0 victory in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou.

Messi's performance ruined the homecoming of Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, but the superstar forward warned that the Bundesliga champions still pose a threat in next week's return leg at the Allianz Arena.

"Germany will be a tough venue. We have got a great result, but we must now go there and we can't drop our guard," Messi told reporters.

"We were lucky to score the first goal, then the others came after in quick succession and we have come away with a great result for the second-leg game, which is just what we wanted."

Messi also explained that his jubilant celebration after his first goal was a result of Barca finally finding a way past Bayern.

"It was just my happiness about what the goal meant. We hadn't been able to score and it was an important goal in the tie," he added.





