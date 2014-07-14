Maicon intends to secure long-term Roma deal

The full-back was part of the Brazil team that suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals, before losing 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place play-off.

However, Maicon, whose Roma contract is set to expire next year, is keen to put that disappointment behind him and put pen to paper on a new deal.

"The road is the right one, as has been seen in the past season," he is quoted as telling Gazzetta dello Sport. "Now it is too early to talk about the Scudetto, but I see that we are buying players and they all seem good, let's move forward and see.

"Certainly I do not want to leave Roma. Indeed, the first thing I’m going to do now the World Cup is finished will be to call [director of football Walter] Sabatini - I want to renew right away - I am not thinking of leaving."

One new arrival at the Stadio Olimpico is former Barcelona and Valencia midfielder Seydou Keita, who signed a one-year deal in June following his release by Valencia.

And the Mali international says there is potential for a longer period at Roma, who finished second in Serie A last season.

"If things go well, both the club and I will be happy to extend my stay," he said. "A year is a long time.

"It's tough to say what Roma will do. The club had a great season and we have an excellent squad which will be strengthened.

"We definitely need to produce the level the club and the fans expect of us."