Maicon keen to follow Mourinho

The 28-year-old has also been linked by media reports with a move to Manchester City but he is keen to follow new Real coach Jose Mourinho by leaving the San Siro for the Bernabeu.

"I want to play for Madrid. It would be a great opportunity in my career," Maicon told the Spanish sports daily AS.

"I'm going to say it very clearly so there is no misunderstanding: I want to play with Madrid, I don't want to go to Manchester City."

Maicon helped Inter win the Champions League final at the Bernabeu last month with a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich, thereby completing a treble for the Italian club.

"I have a great relationship with Mourinho and it would be nice to be able to play under him again," the full back added.

"We have won a lot of things together and I hope we can repeat it."

Maicon is a member of Dunga's Brazil squad for the World Cup in South Africa which starts next week.

"My priority at the moment is Brazil and to arrive in the best form possible for the World Cup," he said.

