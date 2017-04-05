Mainz 2 RB Leipzig 3: Keita scores solo stunner to cut Bayern gap

Naby Keita scored a wonderful individual goal as RB Leipzig kept their slim Bundesliga title hopes alive with a 3-2 win at Mainz.

Having seen Bayern Munich lose to Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Leipzig closed the gap to a still sizeable 10 points in a dramatic clash on Wednesday that saw five goals and a red card.

It was relegation-threatened Mainz who had the better of the first half as Bojan Krkic and Levin Oztunali both wasted clear-cut chances.

The hosts were duly punished after the break as Leipzig found their stride, with Emil Forsberg's flicked volley back across goal headed into the bottom-left corner by Marcel Sabitzer for the opener in the 48th minute.

Forsberg was involved again four minutes later as his corner was turned in by Timo Werner for Leipzig's second.

Jairo pulled one back from the penalty spot for Mainz, but the game was effectively put to bed by Keita in stunning fashion nine minutes from time.

Keita beat five Mainz defenders on a marvellous run that was finished off as he found the bottom-right corner.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin saw red for Mainz in a fiery end to the game, with Yoshinori Muto's stoppage-time effort nothing more than a consolation.