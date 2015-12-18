Major boost for Bayern as Muller, Boateng, Martinez and Alonso sign new deals

Bayern Munich have been handed a major boost with the news that Thomas Muller, Xabi Alonso, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez have signed new deals with the Bundesliga champions.

Muller, Boateng and Martinez are now under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021, with Alonso penning terms until 2017.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We are happy that those important players have committed themselves for ​a long time.

"Thomas, Jerome and Javi know how to win titles, the Champions League, too. With them, the team keeps quality and stability for the long run."

Prolific striker Muller – who has scored 140 goals for Bayern - hinted at the start of this month that talks were at an advanced stage and he has now completed the formalities, ending speculation linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Muller said: "I have the feeling and am convinced that Bayern will be playing successful football in the years to come. I am proud and happy to have renewed my contract."

Joining the Germany international in pledging their long-term future to the club are defensive duo Boateng and Martinez.

Former Spain international midfielder Alonso joined Bayern on an initial two-year deal from Real Madrid in August 2014, winning the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany.

"I am happy to be here," said the former Liverpool star.

"My family and I we are very happy. It is an honour. It is a special club, very family-like. I felt that right from the start."

The quartet have this season helped Bayern open up a five-point gap at the top of the league after 16 games, reach the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals and breeze into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Martinez said: "I am very happy and proud to extend my contract until 2021. We have a great team. Munich is the perfect city for a football professional. People show respect, everything's fine."