Makelele announced as new Bastia coach

Speculation has been rife this week linking Makelele with Bastia and the 41-year-old has now been installed as Frederic Hantz's successor in what is his first managerial role.

Hantz left at the end of the Ligue 1 season following a four-year tenure as his contract expired, while Makelele's move to Bastia ends his spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Makelele has worked as assistant coach at PSG since ending his player career at the French champions in 2011.

Bastia finished 10th in Ligue 1 in 2013-14 under Hantz and Makelele will be tasked with helping to push for Europe.

Didier Tholot has also joined Makelele at Bastia as the former France international's assistant.

Makelele will formally put pen to paper on his contract on Monday.