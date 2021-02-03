Makgalwa: Stellies are going to be difficult to beat

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Keletso Makgalwa is expecting a ‘difficult’ game against Stellenbosch FC but insists his side are up for the challenge.

The Brazilians will begin their Nedbank Cup title defence when they welcome Stellies to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Apart from the Nedbank Cup, Nedbank also sponsors the Ke Yona Team initiative which gives youngsters the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Makgalwa was one of the standout performers in the tournament last year after scoring the winning goal against Highlands Park in the dying minutes of the quarter-finals before bagging another against Bidvest Wits in the semi-finals.

‘Once we saw the fixture was out and saw that we are playing Stellenbosch, we knew it would be a difficult one. Every time they play against us they give 150%, we are up for the challenge and hopefully, we come out victorious,’ Makgalwa told his club’s official website.

‘The cup will always be special not only for me but also for the upcoming players, as the youngsters are allowed to showcase their talent through the Ke Yona team.

‘I appreciate every moment I spend on the field. I want to achieve more than what I did last season and hope to score more goals this time around,’ concluded Makgalwa.