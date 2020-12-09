Makusu: We can win trophies

Orlando Pirates forward Jean-Marc Makusu believes his side can challenge for every trophy on offer this season.

The 28-year-old joined the Buccaneers on a season-long loan deal from AS Vita Club of DR Congo last month.

However, Makusu is yet to make his official debut for the Sea Robbers debut for the club this season.

The DR Congo international has urged the clubs supporters to be patient with him as he works toward earning his place in the Buccaneers first team.

‘I started my career at New Bel Or and then went with the national team for [African Nations Championship] Chan that we played in South Africa in 2014,’ Makusu told Pirates TV.

‘After that, I went to Standard de Liege in Belgium and then went back to my country where I played for several years.

‘[I] went to Egypt and then I came back home again and now I am here in South Africa.

‘In 2018 I scored way more than 30 goals - 17 goals in African competitions and in the local top league in DRC I scored 24 goals.

‘It is a pleasure for me to have joined Orlando Pirates as we have had talks for a very long time and now I am finally here with the team and will try to give my 100% to win trophies here.

He added: ‘I can say I think I am a technical player and I can score goals. I think we can win trophies and why not try to win every competition that we taking part [in] this season.

‘I will always give my 100% to make the fans satisfied. I hope they will be patient and we will work hard to get the results.’