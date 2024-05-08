Manchester United to axe four huge earners in summer mass exodus: report

By
published

Manchester United's new owners are beginning to make moves, with as many as four players have been rumoured to be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford

Old Trafford's exterior, home of Manchester United.
Old Trafford's exterior, home of Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing plans to axe four players as the end of the season fast approaches.

Erik ten Hag's side were dealt a further blow on Monday evening, as the Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Crystal Palace, with their hopes of European qualification continuing to diminish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

FourFourTwo Staff
FourFourTwo Staff

FourFourTwo was launched in 1994 on the back of a World Cup that England hadn’t even qualified for. It was an act of madness… but it somehow worked out. Our mission is to offer our intelligent, international audience access to the game’s biggest names, insightful analysis... and a bit of a giggle. We unashamedly love this game and we hope that our coverage reflects that.