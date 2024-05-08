Manchester United to axe four huge earners in summer mass exodus: report

Manchester United are reportedly preparing plans to axe four players as the end of the season fast approaches.

Erik ten Hag's side were dealt a further blow on Monday evening, as the Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Crystal Palace, with their hopes of European qualification continuing to diminish.

Questions have again begun to be asked over the future of Ten Hag at Old Trafford, with options such as Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho already rumoured to have been consulted about taking over.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

With the likes of Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton already destined to leave the club, two other players who are also out of contract in the summer are heading for pastures new.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are also said to be on their way out which will in turn cost the club in the region of £400,000 a week in wages.

Varane has struggled for consistency ever since his move from Real Madrid back in 2021 and Evans' age showed none more so than during his recent performance alongside Casemiro at Selhurst Park.

That's all according to teamTALK, which states that Christian Eriksen and the aforementioned Brazilian will also be asked to pack up their things come the summer months.

With an overhaul so desperately needed, it is no surprise INEOS are acting fast, given the monies Manchester United will lose out on should they fail to qualify for any European competition.

Casemiro has endured a difficult second season at Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Casemiro himself has recieved wide-level criticism following his most recent showing for Ten Hag's side, with former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher lambasting the 32-year-old.

“Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi,” declared Carragher.

“I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop.

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields.



“But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you.’

“The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

