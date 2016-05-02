Malaga 3 Levante 1: Late collapse all but relegates Rubi's men

A late collapse saw Levante lose 3-1 at Malaga to inch them to the brink of relegation from La Liga.

Levante needed a win to keep them in the fight for survival after four of the five teams directly above them before the weekend picked up maximum hauls.

Jose Luis Morales had cancelled out Duje Cop's opener before half-time, but Cop struck again in the 89th minute before setting up Gonzalo Castro in stoppage time.

Six points adrift of safety with two games to play, Levante hold favourable head-to-head records over Getafe and Sporting Gijon above them, with 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano hosting the Valencians on the final day.

But Rubi's men require the three teams above them to not pick up another point this season, while taking six points from as many available - a stiff task for a side that has spent much of the campaign propping up La Liga.