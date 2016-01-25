Malaga snap up Atsu on loan

Malaga have confirmed the arrival of Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Atsu spent the early stages of the campaign at AFC Bournemouth, but his temporary switch was cut short after he sustained a stress fracture to his shin while on international duty with Ghana.

The winger will now spend the remainder of the season with the Andalusian side, who 12th in La Liga.

Malaga were in the market for a wide player following the sale of Nordin Amrabat to Watford.

Atsu will take part in training with his new team-mates on Tuesday and could feature in Saturday's trip to Eibar.

Malaga will be the fifth club Chelsea have loaned the Ghanaian to since his arrival from Porto in 2013, with the 24-year-old yet to make a senior appearance.

Atsu had previously been strongly linked with a move to Levante.