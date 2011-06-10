Malaysian club fined after fans burn flag during match

"To burn a state flag is a serious offence. We do not want to see such an incident happen again," Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) disciplinary committee chairman Taufik Razak was quoted as saying on Friday.

"This is the first time in the history of the M-League that we have dealt with such an incident. The NSFA are carrying out their investigations to nail the culprits."

FAM stopped short of imposing the maximum fine of $33,000 as they decided the club had taken adequate safety measures.

The fine comes days after Malaysian police and an anti-corruption unit launched a probe into NSFA following a report by the club of alleged match-fixing by some of their youth players.