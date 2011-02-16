Malaysian officials see red over SEA Games

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) had been inundated with calls to intervene after billiards and snooker, and women's football were among those cut, Malaysia's Bernama news agency reported.

Shooting, cycling and sailing events were also among those affected at the November 11-25 event in Palembang, which comprises of 44 sports.

Indonesian organisers opted instead to include bridge, paragliding, roller-skating, wall climbing and the Vietnamese martial art vovinam, among other events.

"We hope the OCM will act quickly and firmly to reinstate the events," National Shooting Association of Malaysia (NSAM) secretary Jasni Shaari told the agency.

"Not only Malaysia but Thailand and the Philippines are also facing the same predicament," he added, complaining the decision to drop events Malaysia excelled in was unfair.

The 26th edition of the biennial multi-sport event involving the 11 countries from the region will be the fourth to be hosted by Indonesia. The first SEA Games took place in Bangkok in 1959.