Mamelodi Sundowns 2 Enyimba 1: Arendse nets winner in Group B clash

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-1 win over Enyimba in CAF Champions League action on Wednesday.

Wayne Arendse scored the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining, his shot at the back post judged to have crossed the line by the officials.

The South African side had taken the lead just before half time at Lucas Moripe Stadium thanks to Leonardo Castro, only for Dare Ojo to equalise for the visitors just shy of the hour mark.

However, defender Arendse popped up in the area to secure victory for the hosts, moving them above Zamalek to top a group that only contains three teams following the disqualification of ES Setif.