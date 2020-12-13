Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident

The South African football fraternity has once again been left devastated after Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha passed away in a tragic car accident in Kempton Park.

The 25-year-old died after he was involved in a horrific car accident in Kempton Park on Saturday evening, just hours after the Brazilians 50th anniversary gala dinner celebration.

Madisha is now the second Sundowns player in the space of weeks to die in a car crash after defender Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest on Friday after he was involved in a car crash in KwaZulu Natal.

FourFourTwoSA would like to sends condolences to the family, club, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone affected by Madisha’s passing.

Sundowns have since released a short statement on the passing of Madish, which reads:

'We have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka.'

'Madisha and will make an announcement in due course.'